Torrens could break camp as the Padres' third catcher, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Torrens -- one of three catchers on the 40-man roster -- remains likely to open the season with Triple-A El Paso, according to Sanders. However, there is an outside chance that the Padres could elect to carry three catchers -- particularly if rosters expand to 29 at the start of the season, as is widely expected. The 23-year-old is also next in line for a spot on the Padres if either Austin Hedges or Francisco Mejia is traded or goes down with injury.