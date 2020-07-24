Torrens is not included on the Padres' Opening Day roster.
Torrens had been on the bubble for a roster spot throughout spring training and summer camp, but San Diego ultimately decided to carry only two catchers while Ty France serves as the emergency backstop. Though he is not on the active roster, Torrens will travel with the team during road trips as a member of the taxi squad, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
More News
-
Padres' Luis Torrens: Spot on 30-man roster unclear•
-
Padres' Luis Torrens: Could make club as third catcher•
-
Padres' Luis Torrens: In contention for 26-man roster•
-
Padres' Luis Torrens: Reaches base twice in first start•
-
Padres' Luis Torrens: Recalled by Padres•
-
Padres' Luis Torrens: Optioned to Double-A•