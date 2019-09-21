Padres' Luis Torrens: Reaches base twice in first start
Torrens went 1-for-2 with a walk in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
A day after Torrens came off the bench and received two at-bats against Milwaukee, he was penciled in as the starter behind the plate against Arizona. The 23-year-old responded with a single and a walk, making him the only Padre to reach base twice in the contest. Torrens figures to receive additional opportunities to start down the stretch as San Diego seeks to evaluate the catching position in preparation for next season. Torrens could certainly be in the mix for a larger role in the majors in 2020 after hitting .300 with 15 homers and 62 RBI while throwing out 46 percent of would-be base stealers in 97 games with Double-A Amarillo this season.
