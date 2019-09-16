Padres' Luis Torrens: Recalled by Padres
Torrens was recalled by the Padres on Monday.
Torrens struggled greatly in his first taste of the big leagues back in 2017, hitting .163/.243/.203 in 56 games, though that's hardly a surprise for a 21-year-old plucked straight out of Low-A in the Rule 5 draft. Back an on age-appropriate schedule, he posted a strong .300/.373/.500 slash line for Double-A Amarillo this season. He should get a handful of looks down the stretch as an audition for next season.
