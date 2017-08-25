Torrens got the nod behind the dish and went 0-for-3 in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

It was the 21-year-old's first start since Aug. 13 and just his third start this month. The Padres are carrying three catchers and Torrens represents their worst offensive option (.171/.240/.216 in 124 plate appearances). The club is simply protecting the Rule 5 draft pick from being exposed on waivers, but fantasy owners shouldn't be burdened with the same responsibility.