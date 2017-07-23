Padres' Luis Torrens: Seeing semi-regular playing time
Torrens started behind the dish Saturday -- his third start in five days -- going 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in a loss to the Giants.
Hector Sanchez was expected to see the majority of playing time vacated by Austin Hedges (concussion), but Torrens has found himself in the lineup every other day since the Padres' regular catcher was placed on the disabled list. The Rule 5 draft pick has gone 2-for-11 in those three starts, so he won't provide much help from a fantasy perspective. The Padres simply want to get a look at the 21-year-old while they have him stashed on their 25-man roster. Expect Sanchez to get the nod in Sunday's series finale against San Francisco.
