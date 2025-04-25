Maldonado is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Rays on Friday.
Maldonado has started in more games as of late, but he'll rest Friday while Elias serves behind home plate and bats eighth against Rays right-hander Shane Baz. Maldonado is slashing .225/.244/.300 with one home run and two RBI in 41 plate appearances this season.
