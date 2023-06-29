Carpenter is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Pirates.

Carpenter started Wednesday's game after being on the bench for eight straight, but he's now riding the pine again Thursday even with the Pirates starting a righty (Luis Ortiz). After putting up a .908 OPS in April, the 37-year-old has just a .497 OPS and 33 percent strikeout rate in the two months since. Because Carpenter doesn't provide value with the glove and has been in a deep slump at the plate for a while, his roster spot wouldn't seem to be secure at this point.