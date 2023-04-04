Carpenter is starting at first base and batting sixth for the Padres in Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks.

Manager Bob Melvin has stuck to a true platoon with Carpenter and Nelson Cruz to this point, giving Carpenter four starts against righties and Cruz two starts versus lefties. This is Carpenter's first start at first base, as Jake Cronenworth will slide to second, Ha-Seong Kim will play third and Manny Machado will be the designated hitter.