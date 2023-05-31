Carpenter went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 victory over the Marlins.

Carpenter got San Diego on the board with an RBI double off Sandy Alcantara in the fourth inning, tying the game 1-1. He'd drive in another two runs with his second double in the ninth inning, extending the Padres' lead to 8-4. It's a step in the right direction for Carpenter, who'd been stuck in a 0-for-19 slump coming into Tuesday's contest. He's still slashing just .184/.307/.368 with four home runs and 24 RBI through 137 plate appearances while platooning with Nelson Cruz at DH.