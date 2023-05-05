site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-matt-carpenter-gets-friday-off-against-dodgers | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Matt Carpenter: Gets Friday off against Dodgers
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carpenter is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Carpenter will take a seat against Clayton Kershaw for Friday's series opener. Nelson Cruz will be the designated hitter and hit fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read