Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a homer, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's win against the Red Sox.

Carpenter drew a bases-loaded walk and later scored in the first inning. He then extended San Diego's lead with a two-run shot in the third. Carpenter had been stuck in an 8-for-45 (.178) skid over his previous 16 games since his last home run April 23. He's now slashing .211/.342/.422 through 111 plate appearances.