Padres' Matt Carpenter: Heads to bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carpenter is not in Saturday's lineup against the Dodgers.
With lefty Julio Urias starting for the Dodgers, Nelson Cruz is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth. Carpenter hasn't started against a lefty since April 25.
