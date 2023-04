Carpenter is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth for the Padres in Wednesday's game versus the Braves, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's the second straight start for Carpenter after Nelson Cruz served as the DH for four of the previous five contests. Carpenter will still probably get most of the starts against righties for now, but he'll need to pick it up because Cruz has out-produced him so far by a wide margin.