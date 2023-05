Carpenter is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth for the Padres in Monday's game against the Reds, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Carpenter has been swinging a hot bat, going 8-for-17 with two home runs and 10 RBI over his last seven contests. It's been a pretty strict platoon between Carpenter and Nelson Cruz at DH for the Padres, with Carpenter also seeing the occasional start at first base.