Carpenter and Nelson Cruz will likely share DH duties this season, Jeff Snider of SI.com reports.
Carpenter and Cruz are both newcomers to the Padres this season, and they form a natural platoon pair with the former being a left-handed batter and the latter batting from the right side of the plate. Carpenter has also been playing first base this spring, per Jack Magruder of MLB.com, so he figures to get additional at-bats by occasionally starting at that position. San Diego will be hoping that the veteran can recapture some of the magic that led Carpenter to a huge bounce-back campaign with the Yankees last season, when he slashed .305/.412/.727 with 15 homers and 37 RBI over just 154 plate appearances.
