Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Giants in Mexico City.

After sitting against lefty Sean Manaea on Saturday in the first contest of the two-game set in Mexico City, Carpenter drew back into the starting nine Sunday while Ha-Seong Kim received the day off. Carpenter proceeded to help the Padres complete their comeback from an early 4-0 deficit, with his two-run double in the bottom of the eighth breaking a tie and effectively serving as the game-winning hit. He concluded April with a seven extra-base hits (two home runs, five doubles) and 10 RBI in his final seven games of the month.