Carpenter has started four of the Padres' past seven games after logging just 14 plate appearances across all of August.

Carpenter's increase in playing time has followed Jake Cronenworth (wrist) going on the injured list in late August. Three of Carpenter's past four starts have come at first base, and he's gone 2-for-10 with a home run, two RBI and a 4:5 BB:K during that stretch. The veteran is slashing a meager .176/.322/.319 on the campaign, but he may continue to see opportunities down the stretch, though it's unlikely he becomes an everyday starter.