Carpenter hasn't seen any game action for the Padres since July 24, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

As Acee points out, Carpenter is the only player in the majors to have been on an active roster continuously since July 25 to have not appeared in a game during that time. The 37-year-old is batting just .166/.296/.302 on the season, and it may only be a matter of time that he loses his spot on the Padres roster. Carpenter is making $6.5 million in 2023 and holds a $5.5 million player option for 2024.