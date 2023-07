Carpenter remains on the bench for Saturday's game against the Tigers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The veteran is hitting .169/.297/.307 on the season and has gone 2-for-33 at the plate in his last 16 games. As a result, he's lost his access to regular at-bats as a designated hitter, even against righties. Tate Kohlwey filled that role Friday, but it will be Xander Bogaerts resting his legs there Saturday.