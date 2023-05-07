site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-matt-carpenter-sits-versus-southpaw | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Matt Carpenter: Sits versus southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carpenter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Carpenter will sit for the second time in San Diego's past three games with lefty Julio Urias pitching for Los Angeles. Nelson Cruz will bat fifth as the designated hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read