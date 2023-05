Carpenter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter broke out of a five-game hitless skid in Tuesday's 9-4 win with a pair of doubles and three RBI, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday with left-hander Braxton Garrett on the mound for Miami. Nelson Cruz will handle designated-hitter duties and hit seventh in place of Carpenter.