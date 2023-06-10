Carpenter will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Carpenter finds himself on the bench for the second straight day, with the Rockies turning to another lefty in Kyle Freeland. Gary Sanchez will serve as the designated hitter.
