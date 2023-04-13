Carpenter isn't in the Padres' lineup Thursday against the Brewers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Carpenter will begin the game in the dugout Thursday, even though the Brewers will start the right-handed Colin Rea on the mound. Nelson Cruz, who is 2-for-3 with a home run against Rea, will serve as the Padres' DH and bat fifth.
