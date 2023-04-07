Carpenter is not in the Padres' lineup Friday at Atlanta.
Carpenter slugged a three-run homer Thursday and drew a walk, but Nelson Cruz will fill the DH role and hit cleanup Friday with Atlanta throwing left-hander Jared Shuster.
