Carpenter is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
After getting the Opening Day start Thursday, the lefty-hitting Carpenter will take a seat Friday against Kyle Freeland. Nelson Cruz will take his place as San Diego's designated hitter Friday, and he likely will do so against lefty starters for the rest of the season.
