Carpenter is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Carpenter has survived the Padres' recent roster overturn -- while Nelson Cruz and Rougned Odor did not -- but Fernando Tatis is taking a turn as the DH on Wednesday versus the Blue Jays and right-hander Jose Berrios. Juan Soto, Trent Grisham and Taylor Kohlwey will start across the outfield.