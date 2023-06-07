Carpenter went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.

Carpenter opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning before adding a second base hit in the third. It's just the second multi-hit game for Carpenter since the start of May, while the stolen base was his first since the 2021 season. Carpenter started the day in a 4-for-36 (.111) slump over his last 11 contests, though he's still seen regular playing time against right-handed pitching. He's slashing .192/.303/.362 with four homers, 26 RBI and 14 runs scored through 156 plate appearances this year.