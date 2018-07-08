Szczur has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A El Paso.

Szczur was designated for assignment last Sunday, but passed through waivers and will remain with the organization. With the four-man rotation of Wil Myers, Manuel Margot, Hunter Renfroe and Travis Jankowski currently holding down the San Diego outfield, there was no reason to keep Szczur on the 40-man, especially after he hit just .187 through 57 games this season. He'll need to turn things around in the minors to have a chance at a September call-up.

