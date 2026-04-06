Andujar is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Andujar went a collective 4-for-11 with a pair of extra-base hits, a walk and two runs while occupying the designated-hitter spot in each of the Padres' last three games, but he'll take a seat in the series opener in Pittsburgh. Though Nick Castellanos will serve as the team's DH on Monday, he's managed a lowly .485 OPS through 17 plate appearances this season and could cede more opportunities to Andujar if he's unable to get going at the dish.