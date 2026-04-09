Padres' Miguel Andujar: Taking seat Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andujar isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Colorado.
Andujar has gone 7-for-17 during the five games he's played since the start of April, but the Padres will keep him on the bench to begin Thursday's contest. Nick Castellanos will start as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
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