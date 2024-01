Hernandez signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Friday that includes and invitation to spring training.

Hernandez elected free agency after losing his spot on the Padres' 40-man roster back in November, but he's now back with the club as a non-roster invitee. The 29-year-old was knocked around during his brief time in the majors in 2023 but held a 3.84 ERA and 82:21 K:BB over 61 innings between Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso.