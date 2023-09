The Padres selected Hernandez's contract from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Hernandez will give the Padres a fresh arm out of the bullpen after lefty Tim Hill (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old right-hander received his first MLB call-up after posting a 3.60 ERA while striking out 81 and walking 20 across 60 innings between El Paso and Double-A San Antonio this season.