Martinez picked up the save Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. He allowed two hits and one walk without a strikeout over three scoreless innings.

Martinez has earned his first two MLB saves in his last two appearances, both of the three-inning variety. While the right-hander's return stateside hasn't been overly impressive from a statistical standpoint, he can spot start for the club and mop up where necessary. The volume and team context keep him relevant in some deeper formats.