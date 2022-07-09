Martinez allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts in three innings to earn the save in Friday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Martinez nearly got through the long-relief outing unscathed, but he allowed a two-out, two-run home run to Brandon Belt in the ninth inning. All three of Martinez's saves this year have seen him cover three frames, and they've all come in his last four appearances. He's unlikely to challenge Taylor Rogers' grasp on the closer role for more traditional save opportunities. Martinez has a 3.73 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 65:31 K:BB through 72.1 innings across 16 outings (10 starts), but he'll likely remain in a multi-inning role going forward.