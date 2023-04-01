Martinez (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings against Colorado on Friday. He struck out five and took the loss.

Martinez coughed up a pair of runs on three hits and a walk in the first inning alone. He settled in for three scoreless frames before serving up a two-run shot to Charlie Blackmon in the fifth. It was the first time Martinez tossed seven innings since May 5 of last season. He threw a steady mix of five pitches, including a changeup that got 11 of his 15 total whiffs. Martinez is lined up to start in Atlanta next week.