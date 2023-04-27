Martinez (2-1) earned the win over Chicago on Wednesday, allowing three hits and striking out two batters over three scoreless frames.

Martinez came on in relief of Michael Wacha in the sixth inning and provided a bridge to closer Josh Hader, keeping Chicago off the board over three frames. Martinez tossed 34 of 50 pitches for a strike in his first appearance out of the bullpen this season. The right-hander began the campaign as a starter but was moved to a relief role when Joe Musgrove came off the IL on April 22.