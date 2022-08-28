Martinez earned the save against Kansas City on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

With the Padres ahead by a run entering the bottom of the ninth inning, manager Bob Melvin turned to Martinez to shut the door in lieu of Josh Hader, who is still being held out of closing situations. Martinez capitalized on the opportunity, working around a two-out infield single to notch his sixth save. Melvin hasn't laid out a specific hierarchy in the current closing committee, but Martinez has notched each of the team's past two saves and hasn't been used in a non-closing situation in over a week. With that in mind, he could be the favorite for saves moving forward, though others will likely get opportunities and Hader is still likely to reclaim the role if he's able to straighten things out.