Martinez tossed 4.2 innings against Texas in a Cactus League contest Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight batters.

Martinez served up a homer to the first batter he faced (Ezequiel Duran) in the outing, but the hurler gave up only one more run after that. He threw "84 or 85" pitches, per Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan, and appears to be just about ready to go for the regular season. Martinez will slot in at the back of the Padres' rotation to kick off the campaign and is expected to make his first start April 1 at home against Colorado.