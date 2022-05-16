Martinez will be replaced in the rotation by Blake Snell (groin) this week, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Martinez struggled in his last start, allowing five runs over four innings against the Cubs. That may have clinched his move out of the rotation in the wake of Snell's return Wednesday, especially since MacKenzie Gore has outpitched Martinez overall. Gore is also expected to to spend some time coming out of the bullpen, as San Diego has the enviable "problem" of having so much starting pitching depth that there isn't enough room for every talented arm in the rotation. Martinez will likely pitch in long relief but could move back into the rotation at some point in the campaign if necessitated by injuries.