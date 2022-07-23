Martinez earned a hold against the Mets on Friday with a perfect eighth inning of work.
Yu Darvish gave the Padres a standout seven-inning start during which he allowed only one run, and Martinez continued that excellence by retiring all three batters he faced on 12 pitches in the eighth frame. The outing was the fourth straight in which Martinez has worked one inning or fewer after he went at least two frames in each of his first 16 appearances -- most of which came as a starter -- this season. With two holds in his past three relief outings, it appears that the right-hander is moving into more of a high-leverage role in the San Diego bullpen.