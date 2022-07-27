Martinez earned the save, allowing an unearned run on a hit while striking out one in the 10th inning of a 6-4 extra-inning win Tuesday in Detroit.

Martinez received the save opportunity because Taylor Rogers blew the save in the ninth and the Padres plated three runs in the top half of the 10th. Martinez allowed a two-out double that scored the automatic runner but ended the game on the very next pitch when Willi Castro flew out to end the game. It was the fourth save of the season for Martinez with the other three coming as three-inning saves. The 31-year-old has done it all for the Padres this season, from starting to closing.