Manager Bob Melvin stated Monday that Martinez will continue to be his first choice in save chances, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Martinez has been used as the team's top closing option since Melvin announced Josh Hader would get a break from the closer's role earlier in the month, and the skipper will continue his current bullpen strategy until further notice. Martinez is in the midst of an impressive scoreless streak, appearing in 10 straight games without allowing a run (13.2 innings).