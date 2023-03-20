Martinez has returned to the Padres after playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, 97.3 The Fan San Diego reports.

Though Team USA remains alive in the tournament and is set to face Japan or Mexico in the final Tuesday, Martinez has opted to return to Padres camp to prepare for the regular season. The right-handed hurler pitched in one WBC game, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 2.2 innings against Mexico. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Martinez's decision to rejoin San Diego stems from the fact that he wasn't scheduled to pitch again for Team USA. He's slated to fill a spot at the back end of the Padres' rotation this season.