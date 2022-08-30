Martinez picked up the save against the Giants on Monday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out one batter over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Martinez was announced as the team's primary closer by manager Bob Melvin earlier in the day, so it was no surprise when he was called upon with two outs in the eighth inning and San Francisco down by four but threatening with the bases loaded. The right-hander didn't start off well, allowing consecutive singles that allowed all three inherited runners to score, but he managed to get the third out and then put up a scoreless ninth frame to register the save. Martinez has earned a save in each of his past three appearances and is up to seven on the season.