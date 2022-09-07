Martinez (4-3) struck out two in a perfect inning and earned the win Tuesday over the Diamondbacks.

Martinez pitched the ninth inning with the Padres down by a run, and he became the winning pitcher when Jorge Alfaro delivered a walkoff two-run single. Martinez had struggled with two runs allowed in each of his last two appearances, so it was encouraging to see him get back on track. he's at a 3.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 84:36 K:BB with eight saves and three holds this year through 25 relief appearances, though he's also made 10 starts.