Padres' Nick Martinez: Starting Saturday's opener
By
RotoWire Staff
Martinez will start Game 1 of Saturday''s doubleheader against the Rockies.
Martinez was expected to take the ball Sunday, but he will instead do so a day earlier in place of Mike Clevinger, who landed on the COVID-19 Related injured list.
