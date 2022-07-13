Martinez was removed from Tuesday's loss to the Rockies after being struck in the right foot by a line drive, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Martinez allowed an unearned run on one hit with a strikeout and zero walks over one inning before being struck with the comebacker during the seventh inning. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day since the specifics of the injury remain unclear.
