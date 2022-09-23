Martinez (4-4) was tagged with the loss and a blown save against the Cardinals on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning.

Martinez was summoned from the bullpen in the seventh inning after St. Louis put two runners on base with one out. The Padres were leading 3-1 at the time, but Martinez walked Tommy Edman and served up a grand slam to Brendan Donovan to give up the lead. It was the third time in his past eight outings that Martinez has given up multiple runs, and the righty reliever has a 7.00 ERA over that stretch. He's no longer in the mix for saves with Josh Hader having rediscovered his form.