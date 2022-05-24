Martinez did not factor in the decision against Milwaukee on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings.

Martinez wasn't efficient in the contest, needing 106 pitches -- 69 of which were strikes -- to get through five frames. However, he held the Brewers without a run in all but one inning and came up big in the fourth when he got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam without allowing any damage on the scoreboard. Martinez made the start due to an injury to Mike Clevinger, who went on the injured list Sunday with a triceps strain. Should San Diego opt to continue with a six-man rotation, Martinez will likely make his next start in St. Louis early next week.